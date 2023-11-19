FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Saxony Beach.

According to a press release from FPD, officers believe the shooting occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police reported that the person shot checked in at a hospital in Fishers on their own. FPD also indicated that the person was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound they sustained.

Police did not provide any additional updates on the victim’s condition in their press release.

FPD investigators believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no active threat to public safety as of this article’s publication.

Police did not specify whether or not a person has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

FPD is still investigating the incident. Investigators encourage those with information on the shooting to call the detective assigned to the case at (317) 595-3331. Email tips can also be submitted to Detective Smith at smithjp@fishers.in.us.