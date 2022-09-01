FISHERS, Ind. — A warning is going out from local police about a deadly new form of fentanyl.

The Fishers Police Department is warning the public about rainbow fentanyl, which is sold in multiple forms including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.

Courtesy: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (OR)

Police say the brightly colored blocks are a new tactic to attract a younger and “less-assuming” customer base.

“Rainbow fentanyl is reported to look like candy and could be mistaken for such, especially when in the presence of children,” said Fishers police in a release.

According to FPD, the sale of narcotics within the city is usually done on social media.

Police warn residents to be aware of the the dangers of fentanyl in all of its various forms.