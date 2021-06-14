Fishers police: More than 100 teens gather, vandalize parking garage

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are asking for parents’ help after getting multiple calls about dozens of teenagers gathering and in some cases breaking the law.

They’re fed up with a growing number of people gathering at a parking garage near 116th and Lantern Road.

They say teenagers have been caught smoking, drinking, walking along the edge of the roof and vandalizing the property.

Teenagers who continue to gather at the parking garage could face legal consequences.

“The type of activity we’re responding to and the activity they’re involved in is very dangerous and could get someone killed,” said Sgt. Tom Weger, public information officer for the Fishers Police Department.

“We want them to understand this is not the place to hang out,” Sgt. Weger said. “We do not want any dangerous activities, and we want to avoid a tragic outcome.”

Fishers police are asking parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of these behaviors and encourage them to gather in a safer location.