Fishers police share warning to community of dangerous drug trend

FISHERS, Ind. — Over the past several months, the Fishers Police Department investigated several accidental overdoses and three deaths they believe were related to counterfeit pills containing the drug fentanyl.

The department is now putting out a warning to parents, young adults and students about the this potential threat to to their safety.

The overdoses are not only attributed to an individual abusing fentanyl, but also the users taking a drug they believed came from a licensed pharmacy.

Pills such as Oxycontin, Vicodin, Xanax and even Adderall are being marketed as legitimate prescription pills, and often sold over social media platforms.

By using popular apps like Facebook and TikTok, teens have the ability to connect with drug dealers and often remain anonymous.

Last month the FPD Crime Reduction Unit seized more than 25,000 pills believed to contain fentanyl.

Fishers police urge everyone to be aware of the dangers these counterfeit pills pose and only take medications that are prescribed to them by a medical professional and distributed by a licensed pharmacist.

Safety experts say parents should also talk to their children about the potential harm of using drugs not prescribed to them.

For more information about counterfeit pills and the dangers they pose, the Drug Enforcement Agency has posted a fact sheet and warning online.