INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff following a proclamation by President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden ordered that the flags at the White House, federal buildings and military posts be flown at half-staff “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence” at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

The White House issued the proclamation Tuesday, the day after news broke of the shooting that killed six people and wounded 30 others. The president has the power to order flags lowered to half-staff after tragic events.

Governor Holcomb sent his direction following Biden’s proclamation. He directed flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9.

After the shooting, an hours-long manhunt ensued. That ended in a traffic stop and brief chase when police arrested a person of interest in the case.

Police said he had planned the attack for weeks and on Monday, was able to access the roof of a business near the parade route and fired over 70 rounds into a panicking crowd.

Officials said there was no indication that anyone else acted with him. A motive is currently unknown and charges are still pending.