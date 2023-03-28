INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff following a proclamation by President Joe Biden.

On Monday, President Joe Biden ordered that the flags at the White House, federal buildings and military posts be flown at half-staff “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence” at a Nashville private Christian school.

The White House issued the proclamation Monday, hours after news broke of the shooting that killed six people. The president has the power to order flags lowered to half-staff after tragic events.

Governor Holcomb sent his direction following Biden’s proclamation. He directed flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 31.

The shooting happened at The Covenant School, a private Christian school with an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade.

When police entered the school’s first story, they heard gunshots coming from the second floor, Aaron said. They immediately “went to the gunfire,” he said, where they found the suspect armed with two assault rifles and a handgun and firing.

Three children and three adult staff members were shot and killed. All three children were 9 years old, identifying them as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. Authorities also identified the staff members as Mike Hill and Cynthia Peak, both 61 years old, and Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60.