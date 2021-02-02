Flipped semi snarls southbound traffic on I-65 downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police confirmed a semi with a box-style trailer flipped on southbound Interstate 65 after a crash with a passenger car, bringing traffic to a standstill.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the north split with Interstate 70.

As a result, the I-65 SB collector ramp is closed.

You can check out INDOT’s traffic map to see real-time traffic conditions.

One person has been taken to the hospital.

It’s unknown if the person was in the semi or passenger car, nor is the extent of their injuries available at this time.