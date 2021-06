OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Damaged from recent heavy rainfall prompted Owen County officials to issue an emergency declaration Saturday.

Owen County Emergency Management said Owen County roads have suffered severe damage. 23 culverts have been washed out, with two bridges suffering significant damage. In all, over 30 Owen County roads are closed.

Flooding in Owen County (Photo//Anton Karl Neff)

Part of the declaration declares a local travel advisory. Owen County officials are discouraging travel on county roads, except when essential.