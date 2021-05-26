Florida Georgia Line announces new tour with Noblesville stop in October

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) (L-R) Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One at the Frank Erwin Center on May 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

INDIANAPOLIS–Country superstars Florida Georgia Line announced a new tour Wednesday with a planned stop in Indiana this fall.

“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour!” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

The I Love My Country Tour 2021 will stop on October 2 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Russell Dickerson has been announced as direct support, and Lauren Alaina as well as Redferrin as openers on all dates. For more information on the tour click here.



FGL’s fan club has first access to presale tickets this Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. For complete presale details, visit CitiEntertainment.com.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. here.

“We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let’s make some new memories!” said FGL.