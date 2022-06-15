GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A single-vehicle crash in Grant County Wednesday morning left a Florida man dead.

The Indiana State Police said officers responded to the crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 800 West around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a 2011 Dodge Dakota Pickup truck crashed into a tree.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling eastbound on State Road 22 when, for some reason, he crossed the center line and traveled off the north side of the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were able to identify the man as 29-year-old Alian Izquierdo of Kissimmee, Florida.