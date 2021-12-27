Fly Kids Read book drive works to make sure ‘everyone feels represented’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fly Kids Read book drive works to make sure every student and child can see themselves in the books they have access to.

Erica Scott said her daughter goes to a predominately white school, and when she had questions about race and differences, she founded the drive.

“It’s important because we want to make sure everyone feels represented,” Scott said.

They collect books that highlight diversity.

People can buy them from their Amazon wish list or pick books to send.

They deliver the books to various schools, hospitals, community centers and other organizations that request them.

Scott said she does it for her daughter and any other student who might not see themselves represented.

“I just hope that other races that are more represented are able to see and connect with the misrepresented and people of color and people of different abilities. I just hope that kids grow up and see that the differences make everyone special, and that they’re not anything to look down on,” explained Scott.

Scott delivers most of the books herself in her 2005 Toyota Camry that has almost 300,000 miles on it.

Recently, she was honored with a Jiffy Lube award that includes free car service for a year. Scott said this is important because the deliveries put a lot of wear and tear on her car.

“I was shocked to know that I was nominated by people who have been following the drive for the past year. So, it just gave me a lot of encouragement to keep going.”

They collect books all year round, and she said they do a bulk of their deliveries during February, which is Black History Month.

