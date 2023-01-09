INDIANAPOLIS — Now that students are back to class after winter break, drivers must pay more attention around school zones. This mission to protect kids compelled District 19 City-county Councilor David Ray to coordinate a plan to better protect kids on his side of town.

“It’s going to be random,” Ray explained. “It’s going to be all the schools here on the east side.”

Ray coordinated with IMPD officers for a two-week focused school zone safety patrol on the east side. The goal is to inspire all drivers to travel the posted speed limits around schools.

“I think you’re going to see more of our police officers there,” Ray said. “There’s going to be some radaring as well. It won’t be at the same location, same time.”

Parents we spoke with in the area are happy to see a focus on getting drivers to slow down.

“The safety of my daughter is honestly the top concern of my life,” Jason Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe is still shaken by the tragedy that happened in the Irvington community in Sept. 2021 when 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield, a School 57 student, her mom and a school crossing guard were all hit as Hannah and her mom crossed the street. Hannah did not survive.

“With what happened to Hannah, it’s on the minds of the entire community,” Bledsoe said.

Ray acknowledged School 57 is working hard to to honor Hannah and get people to slow down. Now that school effort is a community’s push for minding the speed limits in school zones.