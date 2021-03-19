Following possible murder-suicide, Howard County woman is remembered for her community service

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.––A school board member and businesswoman in Howard County is being remembered for her service to the community after she was killed inside her own home.

Investigators in Howard County are treating the case as a possible murder-suicide.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home just east of Kokomo on Thursday and found two people dead inside, including 51-year-old Richard “Chase” Romero and his estranged wife, 43-year-old Aimee Romero.

Investigators are still looking into exactly what led up to the violence, but court records show the husband and wife had been experiencing domestic problems and had filed for divorce earlier this month.

“It’s a tragic moment in our community,” said Paul Wyman.

Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman considered Aimee a friend.

Before her death, Aimee worked at a mortgage company in Kokomo and was a member of Morning Star Church where she often played with the band.

“Every day Aimee was trying to make our community a better place and she’ll be missed on a whole lot of levels,” said Wyman.

Aimee was also the current vice president of the Eastern Howard School Board where the superintendent called her a dedicated advocate for students.

“If our community had a hundred more Aimee’s it would be incredible what we could accomplish around here. She really had a heart for Kokomo, Howard County and her community,” said Wyman.

In a written statement the superintendent added, “Aimee was committed to quality education. Aimee was a vital presence in our community and will leave a lasting legacy.”

Eastern Howard School Corporation statement.

Court records show just weeks before her death, Aimee filed for divorce and sought a protective order against her husband last week.

“I don’t see it getting any better unless we get more awareness,” said Danyette Smith with Silent No More.

Danyette says deadly incidents of domestic violence have increased dramatically over the last year and reminds every victim resources are available to help.

“Indiana just can’t take any more domestic violent deaths. We just can’t take it, so we hope people will reach out,” said Smith.

“Unfortunately, in our world domestic violence is a real issue. My message is there are many organizations that are there to help you,” said Wyman.

The couple leaves behind three children.

As always, anyone with information on the case is still asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who needs help finding resources to deal with domestic violence can call 211.