INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana voters head to the polls on November 8, they will decide which nine people will represent the state in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Among the congressional districts we are watching closely this election are district two, which is also under a special election to fill the seat left by the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, and district nine, where voters will decide who replaces Representative Trey Hollingsworth.

You can find out the results in the district you live in on our map below or scroll through to see all the results.

