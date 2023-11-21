(WTTV/WXIN) — While it’s no secret that we’re all paying more for food these days, there are signs that food inflation is slowing down.

“Food prices are 3% higher than they were a year ago,” said Purdue Agricultural Economics Professor Joe Balagtas. “They’re 14% higher than they were two years ago, and 25% higher than they were in 2019 before the covid pandemic.”

Food inflation of 3% is roughly in line with overall U.S. inflation, which currently sits at 3.2%. The food inflation rate also represents a significant decrease from nearly two years ago.

“That’s down from peaks of 11% inflation in summer 2022 and it’s a sign that inflation continues to cool,” Balagtas added. “Nearly four years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, beef prices are still rising at a 9% inflation rate.”

As of today, beef prices are 35% higher than they were at the end of 2019, just before the pandemic brought a host of disruptions.

“Food processing, in particular meatpacking,” Balagtas said. “We saw that here in Indiana with plants, closing down, workers sick or trying to prevent getting sick.”

It takes about two years to raise a cow from calf to the marketplace. Professor Balagtas said it could be another four or five years before the nation’s beef supply is fully recovered.

Poultry can be produced in a matter of months so that supply has largely recovered from the aftermath of the pandemic and the more recent nationwide avian flu. While the cost of poultry is still 33% higher than in 2019, its inflation has slowed to 1% this year.

“Egg prices are down 22% from last year,” Balagtas said. “Turkey prices are also lower than they were a year ago.”

Overall, Balagtas pointed out that labor and wages make up about half of what we pay for food. And many wages in the food industry are higher than four years ago.

“That drives up the cost of producing, and delivering, and cooking and serving our food,” Balagtas said.

So even as supplies are recovering and inflation is slowing, Professor Balagtas says none of us should expect nominal prices at the store to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“These are unprecedented increases in food prices, and prices across the economy really,” he said.