Food truck rally gives back to those in need

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of people were given a helping hand over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis to help them stay warm in the cold weather.

Around 150 people received free dinners and warm clothing thanks to the Friends of Fred food truck rally at the War Memorial.

About 70 food trucks came out to give back to those in need.

“It’s been a very hard year. Most of these food trucks are giving the coats off their back to feed everyone,” said event coordinator Mac Brown. “Inventory is expensive, but they don’t have a problem giving back to the community. The community has done so well for us.”

Any extra items not handed out will be donated to the Angel Tree program and Horizon House to be handed out to others in need this winter.

If you can help — Horizon House is always taking donations of jackets, winter coats and sleeping bags.



