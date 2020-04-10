Food trucks can serve at Indiana rest stops during coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Finding lunch for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic can be tough with so many restaurants closed, but for truckers, it’s even more difficult. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) believes they have a solution.

INDOT will now let food trucks apply for temporary permits to serve food at highway rest stops. They will be able to sell from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 28 designated rest stops in the state.

Food truck owners are excited, with some saying they had already thought about the idea, especially when they heard what some truck drivers were dealing with.

“When I started hearing about the truck drivers that were having a hard time getting through the drive throughs,” that’s when Rob Wilder, owner of the Pierogi Love Indy food truck, knew he could help, “They were getting turned away [walking up to] to the [drive through] windows.”

“Last week I went home once in five days, but I know there are a lot of guys out there that are out there a lot longer than that,” said truck driver Ian West while parked at one of the locations that food trucks will be serving at. “They put a microwave in here, and I bring stuff from home every once in a while.”

If you are wondering which stops are allowing food truck permits, check out the list below.