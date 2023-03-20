FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a home with some history behind it, this house for sale could be a great fit for a family looking for lots of space.

The home is called Covington Manor Farms and is located at 3333 W Hamilton Road South on the southwest side of Fort Wayne near Interstate 69. It’s an English Tudor style home that is more than 6,800 square feet and sits on 64 acres of property. The listed price on Zillow is $3,699,000.

According to Zillow, the home contains five garage spaces and was built back in 1931. One of the garages is a two car space while the second is for three cars and contains a workshop.

The property also includes two ponds, a party barn, a horse arena with 44 horse stables and a business office building.

The house includes a spiral staircase

A bridge by a creek is part of the property.

The horse arena.

The horse arena contains 44 horse stables.

The spiral staircase at the front entrance.

A finished basement is included.













The screened-in patio.

The screened-in patio contains a kitchen with a built-in grill.

The property includes an office building.

The party barn.

“The property has a gate at the front entrance when you first get to the driveway,” said Tony Didier, realtor with Coldwell Banker.

He added that the property once contained an inground pool and tennis court, but both have since been removed.

The home was built by John and Mary Berghoff, who owned the Berghoff Brewing Company in Fort Wayne. Creager Smith of the Fort Wayne Historic Preservation Commission, said in an email the couple’s residence was first listed as “Covington Downs” in the 1932 Fort Wayne City Directory.

“They also referred to the property as Covington Manor,” Smith added.

The horse arena on the property was once used to host charity horse shows.

Didier said the Berghoffs owned the property until about 1970 where they sold it to the current owners, which is listed online as JMB Ventures LLC.

“This is a beautiful property. They don’t make English Tudor homes like this anymore,” Didier said.

The office building on the property is set up for someone to run a business. It contains break rooms and other amenities for people to work in.

Inside of the house, a spiral staircase by the front of the home that wraps up towards a Juliet window. It includes high ceilings and beams made of oak wood. A large formal dining room with a fireplace along with a spacious living room. Didier said the house has five wood stove fireplaces.

A screened-in porch is part of the exterior of the home that includes a kitchen with a built-in grill. The house has four bedrooms with seven bathrooms with one of the bedrooms having a fireplace in it.

A finished basement is included in the lower levels of the house along with a exercise room, wine bar and additional kitchen space.

Didier believes what stands out about this home is amount of land you get with it and how prestigious the home is.

“Owning a property like this is being able to show off your status,” he said.

There has been some interest from people looking to buy the property. He said he has done about six showings that includes one local couple and a few people from out of state.

Another fact about the home is that it includes a full-time property manager that maintains the landscaping of the property year round.