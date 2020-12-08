Ford Bronco release pushed back

Ford Bronco fans have been waiting 24 years for the revival of the iconic vehicle. It turns out they will have to wait a little bit longer.

The 2021 Bronco was set to be on the market next spring. Due to coronavirus-related challenges, Ford now say the new Bronco will be out a few months later in the summer.

Ford was also planning to start taking orders this week. That process is also being pushed back. Orders will start being accepted in January instead.

These delays do not affect the smaller version, the Bronco Sport. It is already in production and arriving at dealerships.

Ford stopped making the Bronco in June of 1996.