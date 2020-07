Ford will unveil the 2021 Bronco today. It’s something car enthusiasts have been waiting a long time for.

Ford introduced the Bronco back in 1966. It was discontinued in 1996, but it is returning after a 25-year hiatus.

There will actually be three versions of the new Bronco.

Ford says there will be a two-door, a four-door, and a sport version.

Pricing specifics have yet to be unveiled.