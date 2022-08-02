MUNCIE, Ind. — The parents of a 6-year-old boy who shot and killed his 5-year-old sister are being charged with multiple counts of neglect.

The charges come after a 6-year-old boy was able to get a gun from a safe in the home. While playing with it, he accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister, resulting in her death.

A probable cause affidavit detailed how the boy was able to get the gun from a safe with the key left in it. It also detailed the “deplorable” conditions they were living in.

Police say the boy’s mother, Kimberly Grayson, told investigators that the boy had accessed the safe in the past. The boy’s father, Jacob Grayson, confirmed this. He said there are two firearms in the safe, each with a loaded magazine.

Doctor Tyler Stepsis, Chief of Emergency Medicine for Eskenazi Health, recommends taking measures to leave the gun unloaded, even if it is in a safe.

“You never want to think about anyone being injured by gunfire, but especially a child, innocent lives are innocent for a reason,” said Stepsis. “Even for those who survive, that fear, that grief, tends to be with them for a long, long time.”

Jacob and Kimberly were formally charged Tuesday with four counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. One of the counts is a level one felony, while the others are level six felonies.

If convicted, they face 20-40 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine for the level one count. For each level six count, they face 6 months to 2.5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.