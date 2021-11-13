Former Central Indiana school nurse, pastor gets 105 years for molesting

(Muncie, Ind.) — A former Central Indiana school nurse and church pastor has been sentenced to 105 years in prison on child molesting charges.

The prison term, ordered by a Delaware County judge, was ordered on Wednesday for Brian Couch. The 57-year-old pleaded guilty back in July to three felony counts of child molestation.

Muncie’s Star Press reported that when Couch was arrested in 2019, he was a school nurse at Yorktown elementary and middle schools, a town adjacent to Muncie.

He had also been a pastor for multiple years at Yorktown Church of the Nazarene.

In the charges, Crouch was accused of sexually abusing a girl “almost daily” over the course of several years, beginning when she was only 6-years-old.