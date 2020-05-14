Former coach in Madison County faces felony charges in alleged rapes of 2 teen girls

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

MADISON COUNTY — Disturbing allegations are coming out of Madison County, where a man is behind bars in connection to the rapes of two teenage girls.

Marc A. Jones Jr., 27, was a local assistant coach of a travel basketball team. He now faces several felony charges in alleged rapes that started last summer.

“What probably stands out to me is the courage of these two girls that came forward with this information. I’m sure they were terrified, they were worried,” said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

May 4, a 15-year-old alleged she was raped by Jones Jr. in Alexandria and Anderson.

She says over Christmas break, Jones entered a closet with her at Park Place School Gym in Anderson, where he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and made her perform oral sex on him.

Moments later, she entered a bathroom to gather herself. Jones followed her and began tugging on her pants before allegedly having sex with her.

She told police about a similar incident with Jones in Alexandria. Jones allegedly pulled his car into an alley, hopped in the backseat with the 15-year-old and ripped her clothes off before forcing her to have sex with him.

She says she was intimidated due to his size in both incidents. Cummings Jones Jr. used this to his advantage.

“The betrayal of trust, that’s what I see. These are people who are supposed to be providing guidance and modeling on how adults should behave, and how adults should go forward with their life,” said Cummings.

On May 6, a 14-year-old victim came forward. She says Jones Jr. was giving her a ride home when he pulled into the parking lot of Frankton Elementary last August. Documents say he pulled a black handgun from under his seat, turned off the safety, put it to her head and raped her.

The teen says during that encounter, she screamed and cried, but Jones told her to shut up, and if she said anything, he would hurt her family.

She told her parents of the incident but did not tell them who did it.

“Sometimes you have to look at how they are behaving. Are they very different? Are they distraught? Are they depressed? Those are behaviors that need to be looked into and not just pushed aside or ignored. Because there is usually a reason for that kind of thing, and it could be as serious this,” explained Cummings.

Months later, she saw Jones at Park Place Community Center. He kissed her, touched her private parts and then tried to rape her, but she pushed him away.

“The damages that’s probably going to happen to these young girls, the damage to their confidence, the damage to their self-esteem, it may take a very long time for them to get past something like this,” said Cummings.

According to court documents, Jones admitted to a sexual relationship one of the girls, who he knew was only an 8th-grade student. He also said he remembered having oral sex in a closet at the Park Place School Gym.

The 14-year-old involved was able to point out the gun and magazine Jones had in his possession during the alleged rape. She was able able to identify distinct features such as tattoos and body hair. Court documents reveal the teen was “visibly shaken and would stop at times to cry” as she recounted the incidents with investigators.

“I think that along with some of the information they provided, there was a gun involved in one, and the description of the gun they provided was very similar to the gun one of the perpetrators described. That’s strong evidence,” said Cummings.

Jones faces a total of 10 felonies. If convicted, he could spend anywhere between 63 to 160 years in prison.

Rape while armed with a deadly weapon

Sexual misconduct with a minor while armed with a deadly weapon

Criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon

Sexual misconduct with a minor

Pointing a firearm

In the meantime, investigators are asking anyone who has had similar encounters with Jones to come forward. Just reach out to the Madison County Unified Dispatch at 765-642-0221.