Former Colt Jeff Saturday talks funding needs for Hoosier Burn Camp

INDIANAPOLIS – The Hoosier Burn Camp aims to help out young people who have suffered serious injuries as a result of burns. As with many aspects of life, the camp has had to adjust because of the coronavirus.

Former Colts Center Jeff Saturday and his wife are big supporters of the camp. FOX59 spoke with Saturday about the funding needs affecting it right now.

For more information on the camp, click here

You can also vote for the camp to earn money, courtesy of the 2020 Breeders Crown Charity Challenge. You must be logged into a facebook account to cast a vote. For that link, click here

The link to vote is also available on Hoosier Burn Camp’s website.