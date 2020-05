Former congressman Todd Rokita (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Todd Rokita put his name into the race for Indiana’s attorney general.

In the upcoming race, he’s challenging Attorney General Curtis Hill for the Republican nomination at Indiana’s June Republican State Convention.

Rokita is the former Indiana secretary of state and a former GOP congressman.

Earlier this month, the Indiana Supreme Court suspended Hill’s law license for 30 days for violating the standards of professional conduct. His suspension began on Monday.