Former Evansville mayor picked as Indiana United Ways leader

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, Democratic attorney general candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel responds to a question during an interview in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — A former mayor of Evansville has been picked as the temporary leader of the Indiana United Ways organization.

The group said Jonathan Weinzapfel would serve as interim president and chief executive officer through the end of 2021.

Weinzapfel is an attorney in Evansville who has been a member of the Indiana United Ways board of directors the past four years. The group helps coordinate activities and programs among the 44 local United Way organizations across the state.

Weinzapfel said United Way groups stepped up tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic to raise and distribute money to families in need and assist the state’s nonprofit organizations.

Weinzapfel served eight years as Evansville’s mayor and was the Democratic nominee for state attorney general in the 2020 election, losing to Republican Todd Rokita.