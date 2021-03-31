Former Fever star Tamika Catchings opens cafe in Tarkington Park

INDIANAPOLIS — A new tea shop is opening in Tarkington Park, and it’s doing more than just serving delicious drinks.

Former Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings is opening a second Tea’s Me café.

Tamika’s sister, Tauja Catchings, says Tarkington Park was the perfect place for the café’s newest spot.

“It’s a community that does care, there’s a need here, but there’s a lot of people getting their hands dirty and pouring into the kids here in this community,” said Tauja, executive director of Catch the Stars Foundation.

“It’s very important for me to create success for kids within the café and park itself to give them a great future,” said Darla Harmon, general manager. “This is a great opportunity to do that.”

Local teen activist Yahshuah Jackson says the café is an important step in evolving the community.

“Just taking it one step at a time,” Jackson said. “Hopefully as time goes on, more kids can find jobs and a path in life.”

Tea’s Me is partnering with local organizations, like the Park Alliance, to bring people together.

“It’s all about bringing in diversity, culture and different experiences and expertise that we don’t have and giving that to users of the park,” said Jenny Cash, vice president of Parks Alliance Indianapolis.

Tamika is hosting a free youth basketball clinic at the park this Saturday to bring people together and celebrate the grand opening of the tea shop.

The event is for youth ages 7-15 from 1 to 2 p.m.

