***WARNING: The following story contains graphic content***

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A former Markle pastor who admitted to asking a 16-year-old girl connected to his congregation for “sexy pics” received a 1-year prison sentence Monday, according to Huntington Circuit Court records.

A Huntington Circuit Court judge sentenced 25-year-old Zachary Luke Petree to 2 1/2 years in prison but ordered one of those years to be served behind bars. Petree was ordered to serve the rest of the time on probation.

The sentence fell in line with a plea deal Petree made with Huntington County prosecutors in which he admitted to one felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors in exchange for a one-year cap on time served in prison.

Prosecutors also agreed to drop felony counts of sexual battery and child seduction levied against Petree as part of the deal.

Allegations arose this past February that Petree sent sexually explicit messages to a girl living with a couple who attended The Field Church in Markle where he served as pastor.

Shortly thereafter, Huntington Police and the Indiana Department of Child Services became involved and interviewed the girl as well as the couple who are her guardians, court documents said.

The girl told investigators some of the messages from Petree asked for inappropriate pictures while some sent from him showed another woman undressed, court documents said.

Some of the messages Petree is accused of sending asked the girl for sex, according to court documents.

Zachary Luke Petree

He’s also accused of giving the girl a phone already loaded with sexually explicit images, court documents said, and of trying to kiss her.

According to court documents, church leaders with the Church of God Mountain Assembly, which oversees The Field Church, were made aware of the allegations during the investigation and were also interviewed by police investigators before charges were filed. The accusations also spread through the small congregation, court documents said.

Petree was removed from church leadership at some point during the investigation, court documents said.

Prosecutors formally charged Petree this past August and he was ordered to have no contact with the girl.

In his guilty plea, filed in late November, Petree admitted to asking the girl for “sexy” pictures of herself and admitted to sending her sexually explicit pictures oof another woman. He also said in his plea that he gave her a phone that contained sexually explicit pictures.

Petree also admitted in court documents he “quickly grabbed” the girl by the upper arm one night at his home and “pulled her into me and kissed her lips.”

Once he serves his time and completes his probation, Petree can petition the court to have the no contact order keeping him away from the girl removed, according to court documents.

Petree’s legal troubles are not over with Monday’s sentencing, however.

He is also facing a felony count of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy in a separate case where he’s accused of breaking that no contact order put in place to keep him away from the girl.

In that case, he’s accused sending her pizzas this past October and asking a couple looking after her to convince her to recant the accusations she made against him, according to court documents.

Petree is accused of sending the pizza to the girl’s home while he was free on bond and he’s also accused of messaging the woman the girl lived with at the time, pleading with her to convince the girl to tell investigators she made up the accusations against him.

“I have always tried to be a good person,” he’s accused of writing. “I don’t understand why she’s wanting me to be put in prison and be a sex offender for the rest of my life…It’s a shame that me and my wife and children are having to go through this hell because of a girl who is known to be a pathological liar. She is lying.”

The woman did not respond to Petree’s messages, according to court documents, but he’s accused of continuously asking her to get involved.

That case is still winding its way through the legal system.

Petree is being held at Huntington County Jail.