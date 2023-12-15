INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis Colt tried to brighten the holiday season for kids in central Indiana on Thursday.

Marlin Jackson’s Fight for Life Foundation partnered with Toys for Tots to put on a Christmas party for children at Frederick Douglass School 19. Every student in attendance received a toy and could also pick something out for a loved one.

There were also arts and crafts projects and other activities for students to participate in. Frederick Douglass School 19 hosted the event because it is part of Jackson’s “Building Dreams” program, which aims to teach students about decision-making and other skills for success.

“It’s kind of the true meaning of Christmas and what it’s all about,” Jackson said. “Creating those positive moments of joy and happiness, of consideration and understanding that somebody thought about me.”

Jackson played for the Colts from 2005-09. Indianapolis picked him 29th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft.