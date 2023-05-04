HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A former Indiana State Trooper pleaded guilty to arson, insurance fraud and animal cruelty on Thursday. However, he will not serve his sentence in prison.

Jeremy Galloway was arrested in February of 2020 after investigators say they determined the fire at his Tell City home was set using motor oil and cardboard. Galloway initially told investigators he went home twice during his overnight shift before the fires and said he had no clue who started the fires, but an Automatic Vehicle Location signal on Galloway’s cruiser showed it at the home minutes before the fires showed up on surveillance video.

The house and an outbuilding sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, including the total destruction of two motorcycles. Two dogs were also killed in the fire.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Galloway to two years on electronic home monitoring followed by a third year on reporting probation and a fourth year on non-reporting probation.