INDIANAPOLIS — Former IU Basketball player Maurice ‘Mo’ Creek has made it to Romania after being stuck for the past few days in Ukraine as the country is being invaded by Russia. Creek is playing overseas there and despite multiple attempts to flee the country, he could not initially find a way out of Ukraine.

Creek was living in the city of Mykolaiv – about 300 miles from the country’s capital of Kyiv.

Tuesday morning, he joined FOX59 Morning News. He said it was a very emotional journey to the border, because the people who drove him there, had to go back to Ukraine. The pair were able to unite Tuesday afternoon local time.

Chris Kubecka, distinguished chair for the Middle East Institute Cyber Program and friend of the organization Project Dynamo, was the one who had a contact to get a car to Creek.

“I would not be here without her and her team,” Mo said. “I’m happy to be here, I know we can rest easy.”

Creek said he had an outpouring of support from IU graduates. Jordan Hulls, Victor Oladipo and Isiah Thomas all reached out to make sure Creek was safe. “I’m grateful for everybody, all the prayers, all the donations.”