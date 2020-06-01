Former IU football player, local business leader killed in downtown Indianapolis shooting

Photo of Chris Beaty, courtesy of @BeatyzWorld on Instagram

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate three separate deadly downtown shootings that occurred over the weekend.

One of the victims was 38-year-old Christopher Beaty.

Police say Beaty was shot just before midnight along Talbot and Vermont Streets. Officers say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene.

Beaty is a Cathedral High School grad, and he was a defensive lineman on the Indiana University football team from 2000 to 2004. He ran a company called Fresh Marketing.

Beaty often joined DJ GNO on Fridays on the FOX59 morning show.

As of right now, police are still working to find out what led to the shooting. They haven’t made any arrests.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.