Former Madison County councilman facing multiple charges including rape, child seduction

ANDERSON, Ind. – A former Madison County councilman faces a litany of charges related to child sex crimes.

Steve Sumner, 53, faces thirteen counts, including possession of child pornography, child seduction, rape, attempted child seduction, attempted sexual battery and sexual misconduct with a minor, among other counts.

The charges follow an investigation from Indiana State Police and the FBI and allege multiple incidents involving Sumner and an underage girl, according to court documents.

Sumner is accused of performing sex acts on the girl and inappropriately touching her. He’s also accused of providing her with alcohol.

Investigators found inappropriate images of women on his cell phone, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Sumner was initially charged in December 2020. He resigned from his council seat in May. Additional charges were filed this month.

According to the charging documents, the incidents happened between Jan. 1, 2020, and Aug. 28, 2020.