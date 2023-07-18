WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A former Purdue University professor accused of beating his wife in front of a 10-year-old boy locked in a dog cage was sentenced last week for domestic battery.

Froiland was sentenced on July 14 to one year in community corrections after admitting to committing domestic battery in front of a child less than 16 years old. The plea deal saw the following charges against Froiland dropped:

battery on a person less than 14 years old

confinement

intimidation

interference with reporting a crime

Froiland was arrested on November 10, 2021, on preliminary charges of domestic battery, intimidation, interference in reporting a crime and criminal confinement. Froiland was later released on a $500 bond and was given a 10-day non-contact order.

West Lafayette Police said that Froiland locked the child in a dog cage while he beat his wife with a wooden chair leg after she returned from a shopping trip. He was reportedly upset that she did not inform him where she had been.

Police said the woman suffered multiple bruises and welts on her arms after fleeing from the residence. Froiland allegedly kept her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help.

Froiland worked at Purdue University as a assistant professor of educational psychology and research methodology.