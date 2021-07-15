Former state representative Dan Forestal found dead in Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a former state representative from Indianapolis.

Dan Forestal was found dead Wednesday at the Quality Inn on Wesleyan Road in Indianapolis. Police say no foul play is suspected in his death.

The cause of Dan’s death is unknown pending the result of a toxicology report. Dan was 38 at the time of his death.

Dan served as a member of the Indiana House of Representatives from 2012 to June 2020, when he resigned after he was arrested following a welfare check.

When he resigned, Forestal said he needed to concentrate on his mental health.

“The time is long overdue for me to focus on my mental health and get myself well. I want to thank my family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time. We need to work together to shatter the stigma around mental health issues in the State of Indiana and address them with the same treatment and philosophy as physical health issues. Hoosiers should not have to live in fear of having their struggles with mental health be exposed and have attached to them the negative stigma that comes with suffering from mental health issues.” Dan Forestal

Dan was the nephew of Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal. Sheriff Forestal released a statement following the news of Dan’s death reading:

Danny was a talented young man whose life was too brief on this earth. He died with all the love of his large extended family. Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal

Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement:

“Former State Representative Dan Forestal proudly served his constituents as a legislator and as an Indianapolis firefighter. He led with conviction and intention and was passionate on his mission to serve Hoosiers. Janet and I offer his loved ones our condolences and hope that they find peace and comfort in the coming days.” Governor Eric J. Holcomb

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.