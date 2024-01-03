CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A former special education teacher from Clay City High School has been sentenced to 60 days in jail following her guilty plea in a case where she was alleged to have sent lewd images of herself to a student.

Danielle Nikki Pate appeared in Clay Circuit Court on Tuesday for a change of plea hearing. During the hearing Judge Joseph Trout found that Pate entered her guilty plea, knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily to the singular charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Both the prosecution and defense waived the right to a pre-sentence investigation allowing the judge to move directly to sentencing following the acceptance of Pate’s guilty plea.

Judge Trout ordered that Pate be sentenced to the Indiana Department of Corrections for 730 days, with all but 365 days suspended. Of the 365 days, the first 60 days must be served in the Clay County Justice Center. With the remaining 305 days served under house arrest.

Pate will receive credit for 2 days time served.

Judge Trout also handed down a fine of $10 and ordered Pate to pay court costs and public defender fees.

Pate is to have no contact with the victim in the case.

“Once the defendant has completed the executed portion of her sentence in the county jail, the Clay County Justice Center is ordered to transport the defendant DIRECTLY to Clay County Community Corrections to be hooked up for electronic in-home detention to serve the remaining portion of the executed time,” Judge Trout ordered.

In an April 2023 report, then superintendent Jeff Fritz had confirmed that Pate was on administrative leave at the time.

Clay Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Rayle confirmed Tuesday that Pate no longer works for the organization.

“Danielle Nikki Pate is no longer affiliated with Clay Community Schools,” Rayle said.