Former Yorktown pastor, school nurse sentenced to 105 years in child molestation case

MUNCIE, Ind. — A judge sentenced a former Delaware County pastor and school nurse to 105 years in prison.

Brian Couch learned his sentence Wednesday. He faced charges in connection with two cases and pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation as part of a plea deal. Prosecutors had asked the court to impose the maximum sentence of 150 years.

The charges were filed in July and August of 2019, according to court records. At the time, Couch told police he needed to talk to them about “inappropriately touching” a juvenile over the course of several years.

“Other kids are put to bed and told that monsters don’t exist, but the victim here was forced to live with hers. Brian Couch is the proverbial monster under the bed. The victims are serving a life sentence, he deserves one too,” Deputy Prosecutor Jagen Arnold said during the sentencing hearing.

Couch’s wife pleaded guilty to failure to make a report, with her sentence suspended to probation, according to court records.

One victim told the court she endured pain and suffering as a result of Couch’s actions and said the sound of his footsteps coming to her bedroom made her nauseous. She said he “used and abused almost everyone and everything” in his life.

“I take tremendous comfort in the fact that Brian Couch will spend the rest of his life in prison and that the only way he will leave prison will be in a pine box,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman. “He will no longer have the ability hurt another child.”