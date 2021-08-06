Fort Wayne International evacuated due to ‘threat’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne International Airport has been evacuated while authorities investigate a report of “threat.”

The airport said it had received a “potential threat to airport and passenger safety and security.” The airport was evacuated.

It’s not clear what the threat entailed. An airport staff member told WANE 15 that a bomb threat was made.

FWA has received a potential threat to airport & passenger safety and security. Airport public safety has responded to the threat & passengers & airport staff have been evacuated. Local mutual aid has been deployed & responded.



We will share updates as they are available. — Fort Wayne Airport (@flyfwa) August 6, 2021

Flights to Chicago, Detroit and Myrtle Beach are currently delayed.

WANE 15 has a crew at the airport working to learn more. Airport officials will hold a briefing at 3:45 p.m.