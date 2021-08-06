Fort Wayne International evacuated due to ‘threat’

News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne International Airport has been evacuated while authorities investigate a report of “threat.”

The airport said it had received a “potential threat to airport and passenger safety and security.” The airport was evacuated.

It’s not clear what the threat entailed. An airport staff member told WANE 15 that a bomb threat was made.

Flights to Chicago, Detroit and Myrtle Beach are currently delayed.

WANE 15 has a crew at the airport working to learn more. Airport officials will hold a briefing at 3:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News