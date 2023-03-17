FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A mother of two pleaded guilty to neglect in the 2021 death of her 2-year-old son.

Kiara Johnson pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent causing death, and neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Johnson called 911 on Sept. 29, 2021 and said her children- ages 2 and 3 at the time- “got into something.” When police arrived, they found the children lying in the bathtub with the shower on, the documents said.

Kiara Johnson

Johnson told police that she was sitting on her bed with marijuana and a plastic bag of fake “M-30” pills playing games on her phone when the children came in and climbed on the bed. She told them to leave and go play in their room.

Later, Johnson heard one of the children coughing in their room and realized that her pills were gone, according to the documents. She told police when she checked on the children, she thought they were sleeping but realized that one of the children was barely breathing and had blue lips.

Johnson’s boyfriend said they should put the children in the shower and see if that helps, the documents show.

The toddler who died at the hospital that night was identified as 2-year-old Terris Johnson.

Johnson’s daughter was also in the hospital in stable condition.

While at the scene, officers report that they found at least 10 “M-30” pills on the children’s bed and a number of pills scattered around. A test of the pills performed by the Vice and Narcotics units confirmed the pills contained fentanyl, the affidavit said.

In September 2021, Johnson was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, a Level 1 felony; neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; possession of a narcotic, a Level 6 felony; and a misdemeanor count of neglect.

As part of the plea agreement, the last two charges were dismissed.

The sentencing for Johnson is scheduled for April 14.