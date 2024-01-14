FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne native will compete for the title of Miss America Sunday night against 51 other women.

Cydney Bridges, from Fort Wayne Indiana, will compete in the Miss America competition set to take place Sunday night. Miss America started as a “bathing beauty review” in 1945 but has evolved to be one of the first organizations to offer college scholarships to women.

Bridges started her Miss America career by being crowned Miss Fort Wayne where she completed community service efforts and even started her own program ‘Ignite your Sparkle.’ Bridges was crowned Miss Indiana in 2023 and was excited to bring more diversity to the organization as she was 1 of 4 black women to compete in the Miss Indiana competition out of 37.

Cydney Bridges wins Miss Indiana

Bridges has been a part of the Miss America organization since she was 11 years old, oftentimes competing in competitions where she was the only black contestant. This encouraged her to embrace her diversity, competing and winning Miss Indiana as the only woman to ever win with braids.

In an interview with Hometown Productions Bridges said, “I come from a single-parent household, I am the youngest of four kids with an uninvolved father. I’ll never forget when I was 16 years old my mom said ‘Hey there’s no money for you to go to college’.” She said since then she knew she had to find a way to pay for college to reach her goal of becoming a nurse.

Today, Bridges is a registered nurse at Riley Hospital for Children, earning her degree in Nursing from Huntington University. Bridges said it wouldn’t be possible without the assistance of the Miss America organization and the over $20,000 in scholarships she’s earned. She hopes that with further scholarships she will earn in winning Miss America, she will get the opportunity to go back to school to become a Nurse practitioner, allowing her to help kids on a larger scale.

Bridges says while she is grateful for the scholarships provided by Miss America she is most thankful for the friendships gained.

“Only one girl leaves with the title at the end of this week, but we all get to leave with friends and memories and experiences,” said Bridges in her interview with Hometown Productions.

The Miss America competition takes place at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts at the Walt Disney Theatre in Orlando, Florida. If you want to support Cydney Bridges you can vote on Miss America’s website and also tune in to the streaming site at 7 p.m. ET to see the Miss America 2024 Finals.

See the full Interview with Cydney Bridges and other contestants above.