Forum held in Indianapolis to discuss race relations with law enforcement leaders

INDIANAPOLIS – Local law enforcement leaders are teaming up Tuesday for a discussion on race relations in Indiana.

The event named The Bridge Forum is meant to help deal with topics of systemic racism and how equality can be achieved. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The forum is put on by the Herozona Foundation. Founder Alan Powell says they’ve gone across the country putting on these forums and they’ve seen some positive changes come from them. He says they’ve hosted about 15 of these forums and spoken to around 50 police chiefs, and countless civil rights groups including the NAACP.

Powell says it’s all about implementing changes based off community input.

“This thing it works if you can get the right people in the room at the right time and figure out how we can work together. And maybe just pick one or two things. We can’t change the world overnight, but if we pick one or two things to agree on then we’re moving in the right direction,” said Powell.

IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor will be part of the law enforcement panel. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will be one of the special guests. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will also be doing a special fireside chat with the moderator, national civil rights leader Dr. Ben Chavis, Jr.

Ahead of the event, Hill says there seems to be a major divide on racial issues when it comes to law enforcement. So, he’s hoping this discussion can help give people a better understanding. The panel features many law enforcement leaders of color, which is a perspective Hill says it much needed.

“They’ve taken an oath to protect their community, but they also come from a background that understands the issue of bias and stereotyping and what’s going on in this country for a number of years,” said Attorney General Hill.

Hill also says it’s important that both people of color and law enforcement learn as much about each other as possible and gain empathy so that they can move towards bridging gaps.

“I think locally in Indiana we want to get to a point where our police officers feel confident, they have the support of the public, where our community feels confident that the police will engage and stop the violence,” said Hill.

Click here for a link to watch the forum that was streamed on Facebook live.