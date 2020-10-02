FOUND: Missing 70-year-old man out of Pulaski County

UPDATE: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department confirms Goble has been located and is safe.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Morton Goble, 70, a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Goble was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, blue jeans, and tan work boots, and driving a gray 2005 Cadillac Deville with Indiana plate 987LJJ.

Goble is missing from Winamac, Indiana which is 100 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on, Thursday, October 1, at 9:30 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Morton Goble, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at 574-946-6655 or 911.