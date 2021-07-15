Fountain Square neighbors are tired of seeing drivers blow through their stop signs

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors living near a Fountain Square intersection are getting fed up with people blowing through their stop signs and nearly causing accidents.

“It’s not a fear of if, it’s a fear of when somebody will be killed at this intersection,” said Shirley Pierce-Culpepper who often stands by the intersection with her radar gun monitoring the situation. “In 52 minutes, I had eleven cars, one police officer, and one UPS stop run this stop sign.”

It’s happening at a four-way stop at Lexington Avenue and Olive Street. Pierce-Culpepper says the stop signs went in seven years ago, yet she believes drivers still haven’t acclimated. While our cameras were there, we witnessed several people go through the stop sign or perform a rolling stop. Foliage in the area makes for blind turns at three of the four directions. It can be dangerous if two drivers don’t come to a stop.

“The highest I’ve clocked has been 68 mph. Doing a rolling stop off of Olive, and someone running 50 mph down Lexington, there is going to be a collision,” feared Pierce-Culpepper. “My hope is maybe to get some white lines painted on the street, so we got the stop signs and white lines.”

The neighborhood has been contacting the Mayor’s Action Line. Indy’s Department of Public Works (DPW) says all signage is standardized, however requests can be made for additional signs. If the city’s engineering team deems it necessary, they may come out and perform a study at the intersection.

“More signage can sometimes be helpful, and it can sometimes be warranted. The traffic engineering team will say sometimes it will lead to sign clutter,” added Ben Easley with DPW. “Our traffic engineering team will take a look and see if it makes sense with the federal standards. Depending on the signage that’s requested, the traffic engineering team may or may not do a study.”