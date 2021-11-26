Four children injured in crash on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – Four children were injured early Friday after a crash between a car and a minivan on the city’s south side.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Meridian Street and Troy Avenue.

Six people were initially in the minivan, four of them children. The two adults are reportedly fine with two children in serious condition. The two other children are listed in critical condition and have been transported to Riley Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle reportedly had slight injuries.

IMPD investigators are now looking into whether alcohol was a factor.

Officers say their DUI Unit will continue to monitor roads throughout the weekend.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.