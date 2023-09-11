PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — While the old Indiana State Sanatorium does offer tours including self-guided roaming tours and overnight stays, the key element is to book ahead.

Two Indianapolis men learned that the hard way after being arrested for trespassing on the property last weekend.

According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday when a report of trespassing sent officers to check out the location.

As a result of the investigation, police placed Malachi Murphy, 18, and Antonio Chrisentery Jr., 18, both of Indianapolis under arrest. The two were taken to the Parke County Jail on a reported $5,000 bond.

Two 16-year-old girls were also detained in the incident, but police did not say that they had been charged.

The Sanatorium is a popular place for folks to do paranormal investigations, photography, and urban exploration.

The Indiana State Sanatorium operated as Indiana’s main tuberculosis hospital from 1908 to 1968. Re-opened as the Lee Alan Bryant Health Care Center in 1976, the site operated as a nursing home and private mental hospital until 2011 when it closed suddenly leaving behind hundreds of beds and hospital equipment. Sanatorium Project Website

The Sanatorium website includes a specific warning for trespassers

Those wishing to take a tour can find more information online here.