INDIANAPOLIS — The signature charity event “SWING” is now officially underway at Victory Field on this beautiful Friday evening.

Follow our coverage as guests arrive for the inaugural fundraiser event, the first signature charity event in the 27-year history of Victory Field. Guests will be wearing vintage attire from a bygone era based on common outfits worn during the 1930s.

All of the money raised tonight will go towards Indianapolis Indians Charities to help fund its 2024 grant recipients and nonprofit partners, benefiting the greater Indianapolis community.

Guests can enjoy food and beverages that will be provided by a variety of local restaurants and bars.

As the evening progresses, participants will dance the night away to live music under the lights at Victory Field. Other fun activities include walking a red carpet, participating in a virtual reality home run derby and snapping photos at photo booths.

The event is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tune into this article for a live stream of the red-carpet events and photos of the festivities.