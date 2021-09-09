Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Central Indiana News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Crimetracker
Crime Mapping
FOX59 Digital Exclusives
NewsNation Now
National and World
IN Focus
Politics
Health
Best Reviews
FOX59 Links
What’s Trending
Hoosier Lottery
Indy Justice
Full Steam Ahead
Indy Now
Be Our Guest
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Habitat for Humanity
Indy’s Best
Where Is Sherman?
On the Road
Life With Lindy Podcast
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Your Town Friday
Inspired Living
Sports
Indianapolis Colts
The Big Game
Football Friday Night
Play of the Game
Indiana Pacers
Big Time Sports
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Send a News Tip
Email Newsletter
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Work for us
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
FOX59 Digital Exclusives
CRIME MAPPING: Tracking how homicides in Indianapolis are pacing into October
Video
Indianapolis Zoo’s ‘ZooBoo’ is back: spooks and fun for the whole family
Video
How Indianapolis schools are using federal funding to help support students
Video
Inspect the unexpected: State fire marshall makes sure the only scare is the haunt
Video
‘Brick by brick’: Brickworld Lego-building convention back in Indy for 2021
Video
More FOX59 Digital Exclusives Headlines
Fun fall destinations around central Indiana
Video
‘Something blue’: Indy event planning business reflects on effects of COVID on weddings in 2021
Video
How to get low-cost vaccinations for your animals in Indianapolis
Video
Falling into the season: Local business’ pumpkin fest in full swing
Video
CRIME MAPPING: majority of polled Hoosiers feel less safe in Indianapolis than a year ago
Video
1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy’s southeast side
Video
CRIME MAPPING: Tracking homicides across Indianapolis
Video
CRIME MAPPING: An in-depth look at where Indy’s homicides are happening
CRIME MAPPING: How Indianapolis has used data to target homicides in the past
CRIME MAPPING: How the city is addressing violent crime
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 166 ‘Keys to Beating Baltimore’
Video
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 165 ‘Colts Get First Win of Season in Miami’
Video
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 164 ‘Why Colts Will Win in Miami’
Video
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 120 – Data Mine
Video
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 163 ‘Can Colts Recover From 0-3 Start?’
Video
More Podcasts Headlines
Crime Mapping
CRIME MAPPING: Tracking how homicides in Indianapolis are pacing into October
Video
8 elected officials refuse FOX59 interviews for second day after violent Labor Day
Video
CRIME MAPPING: majority of polled Hoosiers feel less safe in Indianapolis than a year ago
Video
CRIME MAPPING: Tracking homicides across Indianapolis
Video
CRIME MAPPING: An in-depth look at where Indy’s homicides are happening
More Crime Mapping Headlines
Fall Fun Near Me
Fun fall destinations around central Indiana
Video
When are communities Trick or Treating this year?
Halloween 2021: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana
Popular
Indy woman dies after being shot in her home during apparent home invasion
Video
Indianapolis Weather
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather hits central Indiana as line of storms moves eastward
Person killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side
Amber Alert canceled after 7-month-old from Merrillville dropped off at Illinois police department
Summer warmth holds! Severe storms possible tonight for Indiana
Video
Greenfield police make arrest in road rage shooting at Long John Silver’s parking lot
One person in critical condition after a shooting on northeast side
State agencies to discuss how large of tax credit Indiana residents will get due to state surplus
Video