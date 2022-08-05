INDIANAPOLIS — It’s called “The Best Four Days in Gaming”, but a walk through the Indiana Convention Center during Gen Con shows that this convention is about so much more than just tabletop gaming.

This year marks the 55th Anniversary Edition of the largest and longest-running tabletop gaming convention in North America.

Thousands have flocked from across the country to be part of the games, shopping, cosplay and more, all happening in downtown Indianapolis through Sunday.

More than 500 game publishers and vendors fill the exhibition hall to display what they have for attendees this year.

Along with the newest tabletop games and latest editions of already published ones, there are booths offering all types of gaming supplies, art, clothing and memorabilia.

The convention also features nearly 15,000 events over the four days, with the chance to try out new games, old games, discuss game and all types of activities focused on gaming.

But for many, it’s not just about the chance to test out new games and play familiar favorites.

Many come to the annual event for the community itself. Gen Con is the chance to not only find fans of games like Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder, but there are also anime fans, comic book fans, those who enjoy Star Trek, Star Wars, and just about any game, movie, book, television show or other pop-culture property.

For some this may be the first time they have seen friends in a long time, especially following more than two years of a pandemic.

And some just take the opportunity to show off their own artistic nature whether through costume, performance or other art form.

Whether it’s someone’s first time, or their tenth time, all seem to find their place among the gaming world while at Gen Con.

And for those making their inaugural visit, some quick tips: wear comfortable shoes, bring a water bottle, don’t be afraid to ask questions and make sure to try something new.

To learn more about Gen Con visit the official website.