MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Troopers are searching for a missing seven-foot-tall Big Foot ornament that went missing on West End Road near Heimbach Road in Park Township in St. Joseph County.

Police say the larceny happened on or after March 22. The lawn ornament stolen is described as made of sheet metal material and a rusty brown color with various sharp edges to represent the fur of sasquatch. Police say it appears that the sasquatch was cut away from a steel post with bolt cutters or something of the sort.

Nearby residents spotted a “white panel van with dark driver and passenger side windows” in the area on March 22. The van was then seen turning around in the victim’s driveway and leaving the seen northbound towards Heimbach Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 269.558.0500.