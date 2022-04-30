PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Mom deserves to be pampered this Mother’s Day (for those who need a reminder, hint, it’s May 8). Why not treat mom and also yourself to a day full of relaxation?

Pull My Hair, a new wax studio and spa located in Plainfield opening soon, is offering a mother/daughter facial package. The package includes two basic facials for $75, which means you save $25.

Pull My Hair prides itself in giving unique pampering experiences in a judgement-free environment. Owned by a mother-daughter duo Lisa Johnson and Lilian Miller, Pull My Hair couldn’t be the more perfect place to escape with the woman who you owe a lot to! “We have some amazing estheticians. Some here are dual-licensed and they just love the industry,” said Lisa. “They just want to make people feel pretty.”

Pull My Hair is hosting their grand opening Saturday May 14 from 1-4 p.m. and will be offering complimentary mini facials and massages! To learn more about their services you can visit their website.